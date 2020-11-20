Georgia recount complete, affirms Biden win: local officials





A local official announced Thursday that the ballots cast in the presidential election, state of Georgia recounted manually and result confirms Joe Biden's win in the state.





“The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election,” a statement posted on the website of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said.





The confirmation makes Biden the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern US state in almost three decades, despite his rival Donald Trump’s claims of fraud.

