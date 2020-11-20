Douglas Stuart debut novel wins Booker Prize 2020





Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart won the 2020 Booker Prize on for his debut novel Shuggie Bain. Stuart is the second Scot to have won the literary award.





Stuart’s book is based on his own childhood experience. It follows a young boy growing up in Glasgow, with a mother fighting addiction. Stuart’s mother, who battled alcoholism, died when he was 16.





The writer dedicated the award to his mother.





The writer, who made New York his home to start a career in fashion design, started writing his book a decade ago.





The other nominated writers were Diane Cook, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Avni Doshi, Maaza Mengiste and Brandon Taylor.