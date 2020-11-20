Explosion at Sirajganj militant hideout, 4 capitulate





After arresting four militant including including Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Rajshahi’s Shah Makhdum unit chief Mahbubon Thursday night

the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members have surrounded a house in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur upazila suspecting it to be a militant hideout on Friday morning.





Untill 11 am four suspected militant capitulated to RAB. Loud explosion took place inside the hideout in the morning. Details regarding this will be provided later after scrutinizing the matter said Sirajganj Rab-12 Acting Company Commander Muhammad Mohiuddin Miraj.









“The house in the upazila municipality’s Ukilpara neighbourhood was cordoned off since 5am on Friday based on information provided by Mahbub,” he added.









While briefing the media at the site, a Rab officer said they suspect there are armed militants inside the hideout.

