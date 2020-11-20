Published:  02:52 PM, 20 November 2020

Dhaka teenager 'gang-raped', 6 involved

A 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night by three youths in the capital's Kalyanpur area.

As the victim informed the law enforcers after the incident, they launched a manhunt, and nabbed the accused that night.

The victim's cousin Md Raihan and five more youths were involved.

Police held 18-year-old Md Raihan, Alamin, Joy Mia, Imran, 19-year-old Md Emon, and Abu Sayeed.

"The victim filed a case on Thursday in connection with the incident. Samples were collected from the spot, and legal action is also being taken," Mirpur Model Police Station Officer-In-Charge Md Mostafizur Rahman said.

"The victim has been sent to the one-stop crisis center (OCC) for primary treatment, mental trauma support, and DNA collection."




