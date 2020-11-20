Published:  04:54 PM, 20 November 2020

DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy

DU VC and Pro-VC claimed that they were not informed about the MBA (evening) courses admission test which was scheduled to be held today. Later DU has suspended the admission test amid controversy. Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the development. Because Bangladesh government instructed to shut educational institutions till December-19 fearing fatal Covid-19 second wave. 
 
"I was informed about the exam in the morning and asked the [business faculty] dean to suspend the test,” he said.
 
Business Studies Faculty Dean Prof Dr Abdul Moin affirmed that the exam was suspended.
 



