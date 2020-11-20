Man City are 'the top candidate to sign Messi'





Manchester City are the "top candidate" to sign Lionel Messi when he leaves Barcelona, according to presidential candidate Victor Font.





Messi wants to leave Camp Nou following a terrible season for Barcelona, in which they lost the Liga title to Real Madrid and were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.





He is also unhappy with comments made by the senior hierarchy about the performances of the team, and the failure of the club to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

