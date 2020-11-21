Tajul seeks support for safe sanitation management



Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam has sought the cooperation of various partner organizations and all concerned stakeholders in achieving safe sanitation management for all across the country by 2030.He made the call while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the Citywide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) FSM Support Cell set up at the Department of Public Health Engineering in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation by joining the ministry through online on Thursday, said a press release, reports BSS.





Juena Aziz, Chief Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Prime Minister's Office and Mr Rodger Voorhies, President, Global Growth and Opportunity of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation attended the meeting as special guests with Senior Secretary of Department Local Government Helaluddin Ahmed in the chair. The LGRD minister thanked all the development partners in Bangladesh for their technical and financial support and said the government is working intensively to tackle commercially generated pollution and waste and to implement SDG-2030 and Vision 2041.



The minister said that as a result of economic transformation and improvement of living standards of the people of the country, management of solid and liquid waste generated commercially has become urgent, it added.The minister specially thanked the Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation for its overall support in setting up and managing the CWIS-FSM Support Cell by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.The speakers pledged their full support to the Department of Local Government and the Department of Public Health Engineering in achieving safe sanitation management (Safely Managed Sanitation) across the country.





