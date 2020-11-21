Biden presidency exposes old French-German rift on defense



The German defense minister's warning against the "illusions" of pursuing European defense autonomy rattled French President Emmanuel Macron so much that her comments became a topic of discussion at a cabinet meeting this month in Paris."We found it regrettable, but we noted it was only an isolated position and not (Chancellor Angela) Merkel's line," an official present in the room at the Elysee palace told Reuters, putting a brave face on the divergence of views.





In a robustly Atlanticist column published by Politico on Nov. 2, on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, Germany's Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Europe would remain dependent on Washington for its defence for a long time to come. Macron, a champion of European "strategic autonomy", said he was "in complete disagreement" with the German minister, arguing that the United States would only respect a Europe that was more self-reliant in defense. The episode is illustrative of how some deep-seated differences between the European Union's two most powerful nations are bubbling to the surface now that the days of U.S.





President Donald Trump's isolationist policies which helped Macron promote his agenda are numbered. Although Joe Biden's election victory may well mean warmer, stabler transatlantic relations, people close to Macron say Trump's "America First' approach and public bullying of Germany for not spending more on defense had helped the French leader press his vision of European strategic autonomy. Merkel has said Europe must do more to ensure its own security, including with increased NATO contributions, and has cautioned against euphoria over an impending Biden presidency. "





Merkel is the last person who thinks that with Biden everything will be fine again in transatlantic relations," the source close to her said.So if both countries want to strengthen European defense and at the same time work with Washington, some analysts ask what motivated Kramp-Karrenbauer to speak out so strongly."It's possible that some particularly Atlanticist voices in Berlin suspect Macron of secretly wanting to weaken NATO," Ulrike Franke of the ECFR think-tank wrote in Le Grand Continent.









---Reuters, Paris





