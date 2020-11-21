BD urges Jordan to open embassy in Dhaka



Bangladesh has urged Jordan to open its Embassy in Dhaka for further strengthen bilateral relations and trade cooperation between the two nations.The request was made while Banglad-esh Ambassador to Jordan Nahida Sobhan held a meeting with newly appointed Foreign Secretary of Jordan Dr Yousef Bataineh in Amman on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said on Friday, reports BSS.





During the meeting, they discussed on convening the bilateral Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), strengthening the bilateral relations in areas of tourism, trade and investment, employment and Bangladeshi workers in Jordan.The Ambassador requested to arrange meetings between the business communities of both the countries.Sobhan also praised the Jordanian government for their management of corona virus and its initiatives to ensure labor rights of migrant workers.





Leave Your Comments