'Govt works to stop drop out'



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said the government is working to eliminate illiteracy from the country and stop drop out of children from primary schools. "We want to ensure education for all including children of rural areas including shoals (Char)." She came up with the remarks, while addressing an international webinar arranged by 'Friendship', a social-purpose organization, on Thursday over disseminating of a study report. Dipu Moni said, "All children will get education facilities wherever they live.







Though academic activities have slightly been hampered due to coronavirus pandemic, we will overcome the situation with the unified efforts." She also promised for providing overall cooperation to expand the education in remote areas.As the chief guest, Mia Seppo, the UN Resident Coordinator, UN Office in Bangladesh also spoke of the role of the UN in enabling education around the world and in Bangladesh, and the importance of cooperation between all stakeholders.







The panelists of the webinar were Professor Dr Syed Md Golam Faruk, Directorate General, Ministry of Education, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh; Manuel Tonnar, Director, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Luxembourg; Professor Nazmul Haq of Dhaka University; Roland Nissfolk of ERIKS Development Partners, Sweden; Merel Schreurs Adviser of the Board of Stichting Weeshuis der Doopsgezinden in Netherlands and Professor Dr. Saleemul Haq of International University of Bangladesh.







Representatives from various ministries including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass-Education, education partners-UNICEF, Save the Children, International development partners across seven countries, international Friendship entities and various education stakeholders participated in the webinar.





Professor Dr Md. Abdul Maleque, Director of the Institute of Education and Research in Dhaka University and Associate Professor Shah Shamim Ahmed of the same Institute highlighted various aspects and achievements of the expansion of education in the shoal areas of Gaibandha-Kurigram. The study started in October 2019, reported a major change in educational status of 15 unions of 6upazilas in Gaibandha and Kurigram.







