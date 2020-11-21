'Waiting for right time to wage movement'



BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on has said their party is waiting for an atmosphere conducive to creating a mass uprising to turn Bangladesh into a democratic country by ousting the current government.





He was addressing a doa mahfil at the party's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Friday marking the 56th birth anniversary of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman who has long been staying in London. Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said, "BNP leaders are determined to achieve the target of their party. They don't even think whether they'll embrace death or not in the way of reaching that target."







"They (BNP leaders) are just waiting for a scope and an atmosphere...we're determined to materialize the 1971's dream of establishing a democratic state by ensuring the fall of the current government through a mass uprising," he further said.The BNP leader urged the young generation to come forward to materialize the dream of freedom fighters by 'restoring' democracy in the country.











