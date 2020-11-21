'BNP begins politics of grievances'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has started the politics of grievances after being failed in waging movement.He came up with the remark while addressing the meet-the-press of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) through videoconferencing from his official residence in the city on Friday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "This party (BNP) could not even hold a large procession demanding the release of its leader (Khaleda Zia). Being a failure to wage movement, they (BNP leaders) have started the politics of grievances." Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said it is not right that Awami League could not read the words of people's minds.He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the most popular leader after 1975, while even a child can write a letter to her.







