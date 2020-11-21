Armed Forces Day today



The Armed Forces Day is being celebrated through various programs today amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking the establishment of the forces during the 1971 Liberation War.





The day's program begins with offering of special prayers after Fazr prayers at all mosques in all the cantonments and naval and air force bases throughout the country on the day, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation and progress of the armed forces, said an ISPR press release.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have already issued separate messages on the eve of the day. Besides, while Prime Minister's speech, marking the Armed Forces Day-2020, will be aired simultaneously through Bangladesh Television and other private televisions and radios at 7.30pm.





As part of the day's program, military secretary to the President, on behalf of him, and military secretary to the Prime Minister, on behalf of her, will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban (the Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning, paying homage to the martyred armed forces' members who laid down their lives in the Liberation War in 1971.





Later, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.On the occasion, chiefs of the three services will call on the President at the Bangabhaban and Prime Minster at Ganabhaban on the day.





Prime Minister's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division will be present at the meeting with the premier.The authorities, however, decided to celebrate the day this year in a limited scale due to the global pandemic coronavirus. Therefore, Bangladesh Navy Ships (BNS) in Dhaka, Khulna, Chandpur, Barishal and Chattogram will not be open for the general people this year.





The state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) will air the 'Special Anirban' program illustrating the significance of the day after the Bangla news of 8 pm today while the Bangladesh Betar would broadcast the "Special Durber" program at 7.30 pm tomorrow.Later, the 'Special Anirban' program would be telecast by other private television channels while national dailies will publish special supplements highlighting significance of the day.





