8 injured in shooting at US mall, gunman still at large





At least eight people were hurt in a shooting at a US mall in Wisconsin on Friday.





According to police, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at an entrance to a Macy's store at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, northwest of Milwaukee.



"When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene," the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement.





It said the wounded included seven adults and one teenager who had been rushed to hospital.





Police said witnesses reported the shooter was a man in his 20s or 30s, but his identity was not immediately known.



Mayfair Mall was closed following the shooting and will remain closed until through Saturday, police said.

Authorities urged members of the public to stay away from the area as an investigation remained ongoing.





Numerous workers at the mall took shelter inside the building as the shooter rampaged, according to videos circulating on social media.









