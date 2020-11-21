Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for coronavirus





Veteran singer Baby Naznin, who is known for popular songs like 'Kaal Shara Raat', 'Du Chokhe Ghum Ashe Na' has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday evening (US time) at Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) in New Jersey, United States where she was undergoing treatment for various complications.





According to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, Baby Nazneen herself confirmed the matter and sought prayers from everyone for her speedy recovery.





Nazneen, also BNP’s assistant secretary for international affairs, is currently residing in the United States.





She underwent COVID-19 test after being hospitalized with high fever and kidney complications on November 18 and the result came out positive on Friday evening, according to Sayrul.





Baby Nazneen is popularly known to the Bangladeshi audience as Black Diamond.





She won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance in the film Sahoshi Manush Chai (2005).