Bangladesh attaches great importance to regional cooperation through BIMSTEC: Envoy





Bangladesh attaches great importance to regional cooperation through BIMSTEC, Charge d’ Affaires of Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok Shahnaz Gazi has said.





She mentioned that hosting of the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka is a manifestation of the full commitment of Bangladesh to the BIMSTEC Forum.





Shahnaz Gazi said that Bangladesh is strongly committed to enhancing cooperation in all 14 areas of cooperation with BIMSTEC member states.





Bangladesh is also working with other members to collectively pursue a cooperative regional security agenda, especially in combating terrorism, radicalisation, trafficking and various transnational crimes, she mentioned.





The Charge d’ Affaires was addressing at an event titled “The Bay of Bengal: An Aspiration for Sustainability” in MBK Centre, Bangkok on Friday morning, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.





The two-day event was organized by the South Asian Studies Center, Institute of Asian Studies and BIMSTEC Network of Policy Think Tanks of the Chulalongkorn University.





The event was jointly inaugurated on Friday by officials of the Thai Foreign Ministry, Ambassadors/ CDAs of all BIMSTEC countries and the representatives of different organizations.





She recalled our great leader Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership Bangladesh was born as an independent state in 1971.





She mentioned that this year, the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation was being celebrated at home and abroad.





Bangabandhu gave due emphasis on regional cooperation and collective effort in attaining economic and social progress in South Asia and beyond, she added.





Since then regional cooperation has been an integral component of the Foreign Policy of Bangladesh.





The Ambassadors and members of diplomatic corps of BIMSTEC member states also spoke on the occasion.





An exhibition on the history, heritage and regional cooperation of BIMSTEC member states was also organised at the MBK.





Bangladesh Embassy put up a beautiful stall. A number of delicious Bangladeshi food items were served to foreign guests.





The stall also exhibits traditional handicrafts of Bangladesh.





Flyers and information on Bangladesh were displayed and distributed for upholding Bangladesh’s rich culture and to promote tourism.





Bangladeshi artists also took part in a vibrant cultural programme.





Expatiate Bangladeshis, and the spouse of a Bangladesh diplomat, participated in the cultural programme. Bangla and Thai songs rendered by the singers and the dance performance by a young girl won the hearts of the audience.





The programme was attended by a good number of diplomats, Thai officials and local public.

Leave Your Comments