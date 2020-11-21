Women's Football: Nasrin Academy beat Galactico Sylhet 3-0





Nasrin Sports Academy made a good start in the 2nd phase of the seven-team Tricotex Women's Football League beating Spartan MK Galactico Sylhet FC by 3-0 goals at Kamalapur Stadium here on Saturday.

After a barren first half, Aklima, Anaj and Anuching scored one each in span of only 12 minutes.

Earlier in the day's first match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash beat Kumilla United by 2-1

goals at the same venue.

Sadia and Anika scored for the winners, both in the 2nd half while Nahar netted the lone goal for the losers in the first half.

