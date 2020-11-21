Protests held over knife attack on Jubo League leader in Barguna





Demonstrators on Saturday held a human chain and rally protesting a knife attack on Imam Hasan Shipon, Chairman of Sharishabari union and local Jubo League leader in Betagi upazila.





Shipon, Jubo League Joint General Secretary of Barguna unit, suffered severed tendons in his right hand and leg in the attack by some miscreants on Friday, said Officer-in-Charge of Betagi Police Station Kazi Shakhawat Hossain.





They also severed his left leg from the rest of his body during the attack, OC said.





The rally marched on several roads in Sadar upazila and formed a human chain at Town hall intersection at 10 am.





The protesters said they would continue the demonstration until the attackers are arrested and brought to justice.





Miscreants attacked Shipon when he was returning from a wedding ceremony in Sharishamuri union of Betagi upazila.





He was rushed to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to The National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation for better treatment.





Police are yet to arrest anyone in this regard.

