Diner Sheshe





"When I was 6 months pregnant, the doctors detected a bulge in my baby's kidney- they reassured me that it'd go away with time but I was worried. Everyday, I'd pray, go to temples and eat right. After Yogesh was born, the doctors told me that Yogesh was healthy; I was so relieved. But within 2 weeks, I started noticing traces of blood in his stool. I panicked and rushed to the doctor. They prescribed some medicines but nothing worked. After a week, he got an infection and had to be admitted to the hospital.





But even after 2 weeks of hospitalisation, the bleeding didn't stop. Then the doctors suggested admitting Yogesh into a bigger hospital in Chennai. Without a second thought, I told my husband, 'Let's leave for Chennai tomorrow,' but I had no idea how we would manage. My husband is a daily wage worker and earns Rs.5000; we'd already taken a loan of Rs.25,000 to pay Yogesh's bills. My older son was just 4- because of the pandemic, we couldn't take him with us. With a stone on my heart, I dropped my older son at my sister-in-law's place while he was asleep. My husband borrowed some money from his brother and at midnight, we left for Chennai.





There, after multiple tests and screening, the doctors told us that Yogesh was suffering from Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome, an immunity disorder, which could lead to leukemia. They told us that he needed a bone marrow transplant- it would cost us 25 lakh. I was devastated; we couldn't even dream of an amount like this. I started cursing myself for what was happening to Yogesh. My baby was dying in front of my eyes and there was nothing I could do. I even felt guilty for neglecting my older son; everyday, he'd call me and ask me to come back home.







Around that time, the doctors asked us to bring my older son to Chennai- they performed some tests and told us that my older son would be Yogesh's bone marrow donor. Madam, I don't understand any of these medical terms but now they are saying that even my older son has to undergo an operation-only then, we can save Yogesh's life. But they can't proceed without the required amount- we've only raised 5 lakhs so far. Yogesh is still bleeding and is becoming thinner day by day.





Humans of Bombay, Fb I've never asked for anything in life… ever. Even when affording a square meal was difficult, my husband and I slept on an empty stomach without complaining. But I can't live without my baby… I just want him to be safe and healthy again."



