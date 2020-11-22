What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi television and film actress Sohana Saba posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "What did you call her?" The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Abdul Latif, Fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Shajal Noor sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Strike a pose, say cheese and click!!!!". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Awesome" Rubel Mia,fb











Facebook user Ajharul Pathan posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Superb" Biswajit Majhi, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Purnima posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Smile more. Smiling can make you and others happy". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "You are the definition of Beauty" Md Sohel HR, fb







Leave Your Comments