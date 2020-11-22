Normal delivery without surgery main goal



The hospital will provide all kinds of medical services including treatment of Covid-19 patients for Tk1 only. After providing so many humanitarian services in exchange of Tk1, Bidyanondo Foundation established "Bidyanondo Mother & Child Care Hospital" at Pahartali, Chittagong, to ensure proper treatment of the general public and for those who live under the poverty line. This seven-storey hospital specializes in maternity and child care focusing mainly on providing safe normal delivery service without surgery.







In Chittagong, patients will get medical services for one taka; to this end the non-profit organization has started working. They will just have to pay Tk1 to avail any kind of medical services and medicines, reports appear on Dhaka Tribune. The hospital will also provide services to Covid-19 patients. The 50-bed Bidyanondo Mother & Child Care Hospital was inaugurated on Friday.





It is stationed at a former female hostel building of Premier University on Sagarika Road under Pahartali police station. Organizers say the charity will be able to treat at least 10,000 patients a month. The hospital has a 21-bed general, 12-bed emergency, 16-bed Covid-19 ward and 1-bed dental unit. There is a separate mother and child care ward, telemedicine service, and Covid-19 unit.





Currently, there are six doctors, four nurses, and 25 volunteers. Primarily, this new hospital is providing outpatient services and giving emergency treatment services with free medicine for the underprivileged. Organizers said that about 100 patients have received outpatient services within two days of the inauguration.







People are getting this service and necessary medicines for Tk1. They are also accepting a handful of rice from the person who cannot pay. Earlier, a 100-bed Chittagong Metropolitan Police-Bidyanondo Field Hospital was set up in Patenga area of the city for emergency medical services during the pandemic. From there, 250 Covid-19 patients have recovered and returned home in the last four (July1-October31) months.







There were 10 doctors, 16 nurses, 30 ward boys, and other staff to provide treatment. However, no Covid-19 patient was admitted to the hospital during the last two months. "We started the field hospital by leasing a community centre, but we could not continue providing services because there are no patients now. And here too we provided free treatment," Bidyanondo Foundation's Dhaka office Chief Salman Khan Yeasin told Dhaka Tribune.



Afterwards, Premier University provided a building to Bidyanondo and they started the hospital within 20 days.Salman said, 100 workers and volunteers worked for 20 days in an attempt to convert the old building into a hospital. "Now our main challenge is funding, because it is a very big step that we've already begun," he added.





As the chief guest at the inaugural program of the hospital, Deputy Minister for Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Premier University Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said: "Bidyanondo Mother & Child Care Hospital is not a political institution, nor a government-run institution. Therefore, if the self-reliant people come forward, it is possible to ensure medical services to the helpless and poor people of the society through this organization."





Organizers said they have not been able to initiate ward and admissions service at this time, because according to the Ministry of Health any hospital requires a permit and that this will be done following an official procedure. They are hopeful of getting the permission in a short while after they submit all required papers.Chittagong Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said the hospital had started its journey through outdoor services and permission had been granted. The rest of the approvals will be given soon.





