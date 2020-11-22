JU campus: A paradise for migratory birds

Flocks of migratory birds fly over a lake at Jahangirnagar University recently. -Ekhtiar Ahmed Bappy



Jahangirnagar University (JU) is known as the natural paradise and cultural capital for its natural beauties and activities. It is also recognized as the only residential university which has been blessed with a large number of lakes and bushes in the area surrounded by green forested lands, offering a safe and comfortable sanctuary for migratory birds.







There are around 18 small and large lakes and bushes here.At the very outset of winter, the birds come from the Northern parts of the globe searching for food and refuge flock to Jahangirnagar University due to its good ecosystem, comfy habitats, enough security and safe abode for them.





These winter migratory birds are mostly seen in the transport yard, lakes in front of the administrative building, botanical garden, and the varsity's wildlife rescue center. During the winter season, the migratory birds come far from Siberia, Greenland, Thailand, India, Australia, the Himalayan region, and other cold territories. According to students of the university, sounds from vehicles, outcry of visitors, and throwing of various objects towards birds disturb the roaming area.





Even the incidents of bird hunting take place under the cover of night. Refusing to admit it, JU proctor ASM Firoz-Ul-Hasan told The Asian Age, the university remained closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from March. As a result, more birds have come this time than last year. Hopefully, more will come.







There were no guards before lakes or bird sanctuaries in previous times. Now one guard has been posted in every lake for the safety of the birds. The second wave of corona has started, that is why we will give strict instructions on external entry. Therefore the campus will be safe and the birds will get safe shelter as well, he added.





Dr Kabirul Basar, Professor of Zoology Department, said, 'Proper initiatives of sufficient security and a suitable environment are ensured for migratory birds. Despite having no separate fund for birds, we always try to do as much as possible from the department. Billboards, banners, and festoons have been installed at different points for the conservation of birds and creating awareness among the mass people.'





In winter, the lakes of the campus assume a beautiful look with large and colorful water lilies. The migratory birds will rest in the lakes of the campus till April. Mentionable that they started coming here since 1980s. Birds fair has been held by the Zoology Department every year in the first week of February. Everyone comes here to inhale fresh breath and to watch birds.









---Aritro Das





Leave Your Comments