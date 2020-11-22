Virus outbreak on agricultural land in Nangalkot



Farmlands of different unions of Nangalkot upazila have been affected with virus attack recently. Several hectares farmlands of Aman paddy have been destroyed with the virus attack. Peasants of that area are in dire condition.Farmers of that area have complained that they had not seen any agriculture officers though there is a Deputy-Assistant Agricultural Extension Agriculture Officer have been employed in every unions of every upazila to solve and advice on any farmers' problems.







Aman paddy has been cultivated in 13,250 hectares of land. Among them, 50 hectares of farmlands have been affected with Tundo virus and infected with malnutrition-induced disease. Although farmers have been using regular pesticides on their lands since the breeding season, there has been no improvement in the paddy fields.







The same rage is also affecting the rice plants of other lands. Real picture of paddy-land can be seen on the ground of Hesakhal, Mokra, Raikot Dakkhin, and Peria unions. The top of the paddy tree is turning red. The sheaf is hardening and tilting. The affected farmers said that nothing working even with spraying medicines. Many farmers are using medicines as a precaution to save the paddy from the rage of the virus disease. But it's not working any way.





Abdul kader, a farmer from Patoar village in Hesakhal UP said, 48 decimal land paddy was heavily damaged. 24 decimal lands with 46 varieties paddy and 12 decimal lands with 22 varieties have been damaged. I have never been assisted from agriculture office.

Rashida Begum of Tofoiya village in Moukra UP said that 60 decimal land of 52 varieties paddy have been destroyed. I have heard that there there is an agriculture officer but I have never seen it with my pown eyes.





Nangalkot Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Jahidul Islam said that, "This time, Aman paddy has been cultivated in 13,250 hectares of land in Nangalkot. In the meantime, 50 hectares of land paddy have been infected with Tundo virus and malnutrition induced disease. However, there will be no loss of target."











---Omar Faruk, Nangalkot, Cumilla

Leave Your Comments