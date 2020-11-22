Walton products sales go up in Q1



Country's electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited registered a 13.24 per cent growth in its television, electrical and home appliances sales of the July- September quarter of current financial year compared to the sales of the previous year's same period. In the same period, Walton posted around Tk 401 crore net profits and also its per-share net asset value rose to Tk 278 as of September 30 from its earlier Tk 261.92 of June 30 this year.







Walton Hi-Tech disclosed these at its recent published unaudited financial statement for the first quarter (July-September) of the current financial year. According to its financial statement, Walton Hi-Tech recorded total sales of around Tk 1572.40 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Of which, sales of Walton's TV, electrical and home appliances rose 13.24 per cent at the same time.







Amid the business and economic downturn situation following the coronavirus pandemic, Walton posted sales of Tk 1572.42 crore as well as net profits of Tk 401 crore, giving the sign of successful return to the company's previous vigorous sales track, the market insider said.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed said, coronavirus pandemic had a big blow to the country's all business sectors.



Leave Your Comments