Qatar Airways launches program for students



Qatar Airways has recently launched a global program exclusive to students worldwide called Student Club. Student Club is powered by the airline's loyalty program, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and offers a range of benefits curated for students to support them throughout their education, said a press release.







Members of Student Club will enjoy benefits such as special fares on flights, extra baggage allowances, the flexibility to change the dates of their flight, and complimentary Super Wi-Fi onboard. They will also be automatically enrolled to Qatar Airways Privilege Club and will receive a tier upgrade as a graduation gift as well as the opportunity to earn 5,000 Qmiles if they refer a friend to Student Club.



