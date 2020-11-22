Published:  01:08 AM, 22 November 2020

Ranks Petroleum introduces two new engine oil

Ranks Petroleum introduces two new engine oil

Ranks Petroleum Limited, a macro distributor of leading lubricant supplier Shell, has launched two new fully synthetic engine oil in Bangladesh for two-wheeler segment. Shell Advance Long Ride 10w-40 and Shell Advance Fuel Save 10w-30 - two fully synthetic motor oil were unveiled recently at a hotel in the capital, said a press release.

Shell Advance Long Ride 10w-40 is expertly engineered to protect motorcycle engine up to 6,000 kms and Shell Advance Fuel Save 10w-30 is engineered to get extra 5 km/Ltr of fuel. Both the products come at a liter pack for just BDT 750 which is unique for Bangladeshi MCO market.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Business

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »