Sonali Bank holds meeting on CMSME stimulus package



Sonali Bank Limited on Thursday arranged a virtual meeting on implementation and progress stimulus package announced by the Prime Minsiter in response to COVID-19 for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector. The meeting was held at the bank's head office while Managing Director and CEO Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan along with high officials of the bank were present at the meeting.







Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan directed all concerned to work actively implementing the stimulus package announced by the government with a view to tackling the coronavirus challenges. He also advised regarding the stimulus package of the bank's e-service, treasury challan, rural credit division or mirco credit division.

