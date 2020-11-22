PC had best time shooting with 'super kids'



Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she had the best time shooting for 'We Can Be Heroes'. She took to Twitter to share a teaser of the film and talked about playing the evil force to the kids. She wrote: "I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day."





