Sophie Turner gets a new tattoo



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are like a dream couple. Everything they do for each other always grabs headlines. The much in love couple became parents recently and are on cloud nine since then. Now, Sophie has done something for her hubby and 4-month-old daughter Willa which stole our hearts. Continue reading further to find out what it is. Sophie Turner got fresh ink in honor of her husband Joe Jonas and their nearly four-month-old infant Willa! The initials J (for Joe) and W (for Willa) made their debut on the underside of Sophie's wrist in a photo on her Instagram story.





