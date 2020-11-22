Booters give samples again for corona test

BD footballers, officials seen giving samples for COVID-19 test on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. -Collected





All the players of Bangladesh national football team again gave their sample this morning for COVID-19 test prior to the first training session, according to a message received from Bangladesh Football Federation on Saturday.





The players are now staying in Doha to play their away match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifying round match against hosts Qatar scheduled for December 4.The message reads that all members of the Bangladesh national football team have given samples for the COVID-19 test yesterday at 9.30 am.







The national booters had the GYM session yesterday divided into three different groups from 10.00 am to 11.30 am.Meanwhile, The Qatar FA has confirmed the match venue and kick-off time of Bangladesh's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers round match against Qatar. The match will be held on December 4 at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha at 7 pm (Qatar time), the message added.





All the players and team officials of the Bangladesh National Football Team are well and healthy, the message concluded.National football team assistant coach Stuart Paul Watkiss through a video message said COVID-19 test again is good….. the players will have their first training session in the gym under the guidance of a fitness coach so far so good and everybody is looking forward to the game …it's still two weeks time.





Topu Barman through a video message said in each room they were given a session yesterday and they completed it by maintaining properly.He said all the team members again went through COVID-19 test this morning and took part in the gym session divided into three groups.Topu hoped that all the test results would come negative and the players would have their training by going to the field from today (Sunday).









