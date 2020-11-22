Momen for global actions to defeat pandemic



Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday called for collective global efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as the world is facing the threat of a second surge of the deadly virus.





"The world needs collective actions to win this fight. We must not forget that unity is our strength, and our strength will lead to our ultimate victory," he said. The foreign minister was speaking at the virtual 'Scholarly Conclave on the occasion of celebration of the birth anniversary, Eid-e-Miladunnabi of beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), organized by FBCCI, reports BSS.





Dr Momen urged the business community to enhance its constructive and result-oriented engagements with the governments in response and recovery phases amid and post COVID pandemic situation."We must illuminate the sense of belongingness, empathy and kind-heartedness, that our prophet did," he said, adding "the COVID-19 pandemic has pulled us into an extraordinary situation. We, as Muslims, owe a duty of care to all human beings".





Mentioning that Bangladesh, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has responded swiftly and vigorously to the pandemic, Momen said, "however, we are not complacent about the containment of the virus. Rather, we are taking due measures to tackle the second wave of the pandemic".





Noting that the Prophet taught a great deal on ethical trading, he said, "That is why we should always carry on the mettle that whatever business or trade we do, we must be ethical, honest and trustworthy."





He urged the business community to ensure quality of service, provide best value and optimal benefit to clients, to community and eventually to mankind.The foreign minister express deep regret as the world is witnessing increasing trend of Islam phobia, coupled with manifestations and incidents of hostile, defamatory, discriminatory and racist discourse and actions against the Muslims and Islam.





But, he said, the Prophet was the harbinger in showing tolerance and compassion for followers of other faiths and those were free to practice their own religions."Let us redouble our efforts to banish hatred and conflict from the earth, while spreading the message of solidarity, love, peace and tolerance among all humankind," he said. FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim chaired the discussion.





