'Arrest those who oppose Bangabandhu's sculpture'

Leaders and activists of Muktijoddha Mancha burn the effigies of Charmonai Pir Syed Rezaul Karim and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish acting Secretary General Mamunul Haque at Dhaka University's TSC on Saturday. -Agency



Different socio-cultural organizations based at Dhaka University's TSC have demanded to bring those who oppose the installation of a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at capital's Dholaipar, under the ambit of law.





The leaders of the organizations came up with the demand at a human chain at the base of Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University on Saturday. People from different professions also took part at the program.Expressing solidarity with the demonstrators, Jubo League Publicity Secretary Joydeb Nandi said, "The sculpture of Bangabandhu is not a mere sculpture. It is the face of whole Bangladesh."





"They have hit our very existence by opposing the installation of Bangabandhu's sculpture. We cannot sit idle in this situation. Every logical movement starts from this Dhaka University," he further said. He urged all to stand against the extremist evil forces.An organization named Muktijoddha Mancha burnt the effigies of Charmonai Pir Syed Rezaul Karim and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish acting Secretary General Mamunul Haque.

