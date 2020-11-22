Published:  10:20 AM, 22 November 2020

Train-truck collision kills one in Jashore

A local-laden truck ignored the railway crossing sign inKhulna-Benapole highway Murli railway crossing 8pm on Saturday left the truckdriver Akbar Ali 54 of Chapainawabganj dead and halted the communication of betweenKhulna and Jashore.

Khulna-bound Kapotaksha Express crashed into the truck whenit got stuck on the rail track said Station Master Saiduzzaman.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moniruzzaman said,"We are primarily suspecting that the crash happened as the level crossingbar did not come down before the arrival of the train."



