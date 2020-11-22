9 Iraqi security personnel, civiliaans’ dead in IS ambush: police





Jihadists open fired on rescue team of policeman after aroadside bomb hit a car, meanwhile state-aligned paramilitary forces were also attackedwhen they arrived at the scene, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) from thecapital.

Police and a local official said Islamic State group northof Baghdad took life of Six Iraqi security personnel and three civilians in theambush carried out on Saturday.

Four members of the Hashed al-Shaabi and two policemen diedalong with three civilians, Mohammed Zidane, the mayor of Zouiya, 50 kilometresfrom the city of Tikrit, told media. He updated an earlier civilian death tollof two.

Among the assailants no casualties were reported, but Zidanesaid those killed among the Hashed, a coalition of mainly Shiite forces, wereSunni tribesmen.

Immediately no one issued claim of responsibility, both themayor and police said the ambush was the work of Islamic State (IS) jihadists.

IS’ sleeper cells have continued to wage hit-and-run attackson security forces and state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas wheretroops are stretched thin.

Most other countries’ contributing forces to the coalitionhave pulled out amid coronavirus pandemic hit.

However, the Iraqi government has “clearly indicated itwants to maintain its partnership with the United States and coalition forcesas we continue to finish the fight against ISIS”, the US Middle East commandersaid Thursday, using another acronym for the jihadist group.

General Kenneth McKenzie estimates that IS still has a bodyof 10,000 supporters in the Iraq-Syria region and remains a real threat. “Theprogress of the Iraqi Security Forces has allowed the United States to reduce forceposture in Iraq,” he said. But US and coalition forces have to remain to helpprevent IS from reconstituting as a cohesive group able to plot major attacks,he added.

