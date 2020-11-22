US grants emergency use authorisation to Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies

The green light for drugmaker Regeneron came after REGEN-COV2, a combination of two lab-made antibodies, was shown to reduce Covid-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits in patients with underlying conditions.

Regeneron's antibody treatment is the second synthetic antibody treatment to receive an emergency use approval (EUA) from the FDA after a similar therapy developed by Eli Lilly was granted the status on November 9.





The human immune system naturally develops infection-fighting proteins called antibodies -- but because not everyone mounts an adequate response, companies like Regeneron and Lilly have manufactured lab-made solutions.





They work by binding to a surface protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and stopping it from invading human cells.





The FDA said the data supporting Regeneron's EUA came from a clinical trial in 799 non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.