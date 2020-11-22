



Tottenham jumped to the top of the Premier League by defeating Manchester City 2-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea came in second after winning Newcastle on Saturday.





Jose Mourinho’s team is two points away from Chelsea, thanks to Son Heung-min and Geovaniro Serso’s goals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





Five minutes later, Tottenham took the lead and South Korea’s forwardson hit Tanguy Ndombele’s loft pass, defeating the city’s offside trap and finishing cool under Ederson.





This was my son’s ninth league goal of the season and his eleventh in every tournament.





After his son’s goal, the city took control of ownership, and when Aymeric Laporte released it home in the 27th minute, they thought they had leveled.





Gabriel Jesus controlled Rodri’s cross with his arm before setting up Raport, and the goal was not allowed after referee Mike Dean consulted with the pitchside monitor.

Only 35 seconds after the referral, Rosselso got off the bench to score on the first touch.

The Argentine midfielder scored the first goal of the Premier League in the 65th minute, overtaking Ederson after Harry Kane’s noble pass opened the city defense.

Tottenham, celebrating the first anniversary of Mourinho’s appointment, has been undefeated in the last eight games since losing to Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

Mourinho’s team has won four games in the league and turned into a real title candidate just months after finishing outside the previous top four.

Tottenham, who last won the top flight title in 1961 and hasn’t made a big trophy since 2008, will abandon pole position if Leicester defeats champion Liverpool in Anfield on Sunday.

