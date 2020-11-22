People get to see PM in different avatars





Social media blessed us in numerous ways as nation have seenour Premier doing her favorite pastimes despite being so busy handling thenation during the pandemic.

One of two photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shows sheis sewing with an electric sewing machine at her official residence Ganabhabanand other shows she caught a fish from Ganabhaban Lake.

Leaders of AwamiLeague praised her by sharing those photos from their social media profiles onFacebook.

The post read of Salman F Rahman the prime minister adviserfor private industry and investment: : “Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She hassuccessfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refugeto over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking,fishing and sewing.”





“I don’t have theknowledge to put a caption,” wrote State Minister for Foreign Affairs MdShahriar Alam in a post sharing the photo of Hasina angling.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared both photosand wrote: “Our honourable prime minister, our leader Sheikh Hasina dressed asa common Bengali woman. She sews cloth and goes fishing at the Ganabhaban pondwhenever she takes a break from a busy schedule.”

“Much love and respect for this extraordinary person whoworks for the country all day long after losing everything,” he added.

“Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is like our mother, aunt,”wrote Ashraful Alam Khokan, the prime minister’s deputy press secretary.

Leave Your Comments