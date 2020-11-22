Global COVID-19 infections top 58 million





The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 58 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began. Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reported covid 19 cases reached 58,095,887 on Sunday with 1,379,83 deaths globally as of Sunday.





The US reported 12,088,409 positive cases and 255,833 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the university.





Brazil registered 376 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 168,989, the government said Saturday. The number of infections went up by 32,622, pushing the nationwide tally to 6,052,786.

Neighbouring India's coronavirus tally reached 9,095,806 on Sunday as 45,209 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The country’s death toll mounted to 133,227 as 501 more patients died since Saturday morning.

India currently has 440,962 active cases, while 8,521,617 patients have been discharged from hospitals.





The government is ramping up Covid-19 testing facilities across the country. Till Saturday, a total of 131,733,134 tests were conducted, out of which 1,075,326 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, said the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccine Covaxin, which is being developed by India's biotechnology company "Bharat Biotech International Limited," entered the third phase of trial on Friday.





Bangladesh saw a rise in deaths from coronavirus infections as health authorities reported 28 more deaths in 24 hours until Saturday, taking the fatalities to 6,350 with a death rate of 1.43 percent.

