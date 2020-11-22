RAB file 3 cases against ‘Golden Monir’





At least three cases have been filed against ‘Golden Monir’ in connection with the recovery of foreign currencies, firearms and liquor from his Badda residence on Saturday.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) filed the cases — one under Special Powers Act, Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act -- at Badda Police Station on Sunday, said Pervez Islam, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station.

Earlier in the day, Rab handed over Golden Monir, who was arrested from his Badda residence on Saturday, to Badda police.

He will be produced before the court today with remand prayer, said the OC.

On Saturday, Rab arrested Monir, locally known as ‘Golden Monir’, along with firearms, drugs and huge foreign currencies from his residence in the capital’s Badda area.





Foreign currencies of 10 countries worth Tk 9 lakh, around 8kg gold, and cash Tk 1.9 crore were recovered from his possession during the overnight raid.

Monir, who was a salesman of a cloth shop in Gausia Market, has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara and Keraniganj, and used a luxurious car worth Tk 3 crore, Rab said.

He was also a vicious hundi trader and land broker. Rab said they found his involvement in gold smuggling.

Monir’s amassed wealth has a value of approximately Tk 1,050 crore.

