China to boost global vaccine cooperation





Research centres and Pharmaceutical companies across theworld are working hard on potential COVID-19 vaccines, competing severalcandidates involving numerous participants now the Chinese President Xi Jinpingannounced on Saturday that China is ready to step up global COVID-19 vaccinecooperation and expecting more international coordination policies tofacilitate movement of people.

China wons three five home-grown candidates running phase IIItrials.

"China is willing to strengthen cooperation with othercountries in the research and development, production, and distribution ofvaccines," Xi told the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link.

"We will fulfil our commitments, offer help and supportto other developing countries, and work hard to make vaccines a public goodthat citizens of all countries can use and can afford," he said.

With that in mind, Xi said China would propose the creationof a mechanism by which travellers' coronavirus test results were recognisedinternationally through digital health codes.

