A day at the Mahera zamindar's house in Tangail



We all need a break from our daily life for the sake of heritage tourism that lies in the mindset. People do not just want to travel any historic place or otherwise simply for sightseeing. They are driven by knowledge and experience in order to understand the significance of a place and the story behind it.





The journey to Mahera zamindar's house in Tangail is a thrilling one - half an hour drive on a steep road that leads to the destination. If decades-old archeological sites are your mojo, make a trip to Tangail - one of the most spectacular places now-a-days. The journey usually starts at 9am from Jahangirnagar University Campus on 11 November, with personnel of the Jahangirnagar University press Club (JUPC). We are all journalists who are working as Campus correspondent in various electronic and print media in Bangladesh.





We got tickets as gift by ASP Md Shariful Islam, ex student of jahangirnagar University, to visit the entire Complex. Everything of zamindar's house is under the surveillance of Bangladesh Police. The zamindar house was established in Mirzapur in 1890 by Kali Charan Saha who was a landlord. It contains four enormous buildings-- Moharaj Lodge, Chowdhory Lodge, Ananda Lodge and Kalicharan Lodge. The pillars of the buildings are built in the style of Roman architecture. The whole estate is on 8 acres of land. During the partition of India in 1947 and War of Independence in 1971, most of the landlords and their descendant moved to India. Then After the Liberation war, an initiative was taken to turn this zamindar house into a police training school in 1982. The Police Training School was ameliorated to a Police Training Center in 1990.





There are some quarters for permanent trainers, temporary trainees and officials. A big lake named Bishakha Sagar is in front of the landlord house. Even a small zoo and park for kids are also instituted to make the travelling glorious. Pashra and Rani Ponds excavated by the landlords are the part of the attraction.





Meanwhile, we had been hungry; we took launch at Cafeteria of Police Training Center. Then a Group photo was captured and went for sitting with gossip at a big green field where thousands of police officers take training every year. At noon, we set off for the purpose of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) which is the 12th public university in Bangladesh focusing in science, technology and business. It is named after the charismatic political leader Mawlana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. There we were co-cordially received by Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) journalist Association. Undoubtedly it was a charming Day. We took scores of photos as memory. And Rest of the events of our program was taken place here.





Our Country has a rich and diversified legacy, a heritage to be proud of. The touch of aristocracy is pictorial in everywhere of the reign. Awareness about heritage among the locals is a very vital way of boosting domestic travelling in the long run. Knowing history and being proud of your legacy enhance identity.



Aritro Das



JU Correspondent of The Asian Age,



Department Of Law and Justice.









