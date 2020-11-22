Corporate Politics



Though Leadership skill is supposed to be taught, no one teaches others the skill. In corporate world, everyone is, frankly speaking, worried of retaining his or her job. No one wants to give space to others. Though bosses always commit to make best leaders, the Machiavellian trick is that no bosses want his juniors to exceed in quality so much so that they topple down boss himself. We also hear frequently that many people lose jobs in corporate world not because that they are disqualified but because that are over qualified in many cases.





Over qualified juniors are threat to seniors in corporate environment where job threat is quite common. Why should one train someone only to supersede his status one day in terms of leadership? The concept of design thinking in leadership promotes the idea of empathy or sharing of ideas instead of imposing leader's decision on the team. Theoretically leaders share but in practice leaders are preoccupied with decisions.



Integrity is another component of leadership that is vague in concept. How can you understand that someone has integrity? Most corporate organizations prefer to name those persons for integrity who are in favor of the management. Many ethical persons have no faith in religion and many religious persons have no ethics. Many religious persons tell lies while many atheists never lie. So, human nature is a bundle of contradiction for which it is too difficult to determine who has integrity and in which sense. Again, the definition of ethics and morality swing than stay as constant from one generation to another.



In corporate world job switch is common. Here leaders always have clash sometimes for the same post. But it is not possible to hold the post of Managing Director by two equally qualified persons at the same time. So, where qualification of two candidates are same, reference or lobbying work as extra qualification. If one candidate can dethrone another, no matter, how qualified he or she is, he will become MD or CEO. Like military coup, many corporate organizations stage coup by which the executive just below one or two layer of CEO is dismissed and the next person takes the post of CEO. Here the significance of leadership lies in how much smart one executive is to supersede others to become CEO. Usually the word handsome is used for man but the word smart comes a bit negatively for indicating people who are cunning enough to survive in corporate world.



"Survival of the fittest" is the old Darwinian Theory that is most important corporate leadership concept. There may be a dozen damn qualified professionals in an organization, but only one of them become "boss" and the tendency of others are always to become boss terminating the existing one. Whether this type of competition hampers leadership or expedite it further is a disputable issue.In corporate world you will find many employees who work hard but at the end of the day they do not get promotions or increment while there is another group who are promoted even when they do not deserve it. Here the secret is that for promotion your leader will emphasize on loyalty towards him than hardworking or efficiency. That is why on joining the new CEO compels other efficient executives for resign or make them corner so that his position is safe for the whole duration.





In sound corporate governance, competition among executives is expected but unexpectedly such competition turns to be sickness in most cases and many innocent high officials lose jobs becoming victim of situations.In sound corporate governance, the concept of whistle blowing is encouraged so that employees can reveal any crime or unethical issue without fear of losing jobs. But after whistle blowing, many blowers are targeted by top management so that they can be kicked out for the safety of the leaders or bosses. This is the greatest irony of leadership where leaders rather may feel insecure at whistle blowing and can target his juniors as stubborn.



Though sound corporate governance promote interactive approach in leadership by Management, in real life it hardly happens. Corporate leaders always want obedient juniors who will be in the habit of saying "yes sir" even when it should have been answered as "no". Corporate bosses usually suffer from inferiority complex especially when someone junior but more qualified appeared before them. Leader himself starts behave cautiously with followers lest he may be surpassed by any junior but more qualified. Corporate culture is more unlike government jobs. Whereas in government aged people are honored with top posts, in corporate world the more aged you become, the less efficient you will be considered. In corporate culture people rather become frustrated when they fail to get promoted and become old in the same post for long time and they wait for termination.



Personality is a key component for leadership. But your personality may be misunderstood by your leader as arrogance and your silliness may be praised as obedience by your leader or corporate boss. Is flattery a leadership skill? No. But this is what everyone counts. Corporate Governance is supposed to promote discipline through corporate leaders or bosses but corporate politics often come on the way to establish discipline and chain of command.





Professional degrees are valuable for rising tops in corporate jobs. But there are now so many professional degree holders that without experience only professional degrees cannot give a corporate fellow a top post. Many non-professional degree holders rise on top post only with experience. However, gone are those days for general degree holders to lead professionals to a greater extent.





What about female professionals? Some typical hurdles come on their way. In male dominated society female has to prove equal skill like male for leadership. Gone are the days when a females rising top was still misjudged as outcome of her glamorous appearance or gender-favor. Female working challenge is lesser in entry level and midlevel than they are in upper level. Because entry level and mid level does not require extra-ordinary performance which is required in top management level where posts shrink like pyramid top.



Well dress up, putting on tie and suit using branded spray and using branded shoes are nothing luxury to sustain in corporate world. An outward glamour more than merit controls corporate environment in many cases. "All that glitters is not gold" is a false proverb at least in the world of corporate politics. Showing attitude is considered as personality trait than usual politeness here.





The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division, ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd













Leave Your Comments