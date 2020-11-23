Worldwide waffling





Reports showing the construction of a Chinese village inside sovereign Bhutanese territory are incorrect, the envoy of Bhutan has told The Hindu. The statement from Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel came a day after sections of the Indian media reported the presence of a Chinese-built village approximately 2 km inside the Bhutanese border. "





There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan. Satellite images show some settlement near the stand-off point (Doklam). The village is not on the Bhutanese side," said Ambassador Namgyel, emphasising that the settlement is near the site of 2017 confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops on the Doklam plateau. The confrontation, which was triggered by the detection of Chinese construction near the India-Bhutan-China trijunction, lasted for approximately 70 days but the details of the ultimate withdrawal of the Chinese troops and heavy machinery remained sketchy.









The Gujarat government has imposed a 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad in the face of surging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases that are being described as the third wave of infections, even as chief minister Vijay Rupani said the curfew was not a precursor to an indefinite lockdown.







The decision was taken late on Thursday after the state recorded 1,340 cases, the highest surge in infections in 47 days. In the 24 hours to Friday, Gujarat recorded 1,420 Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 194,402. It also recorded seven new fatalities due to the virus, with the death toll now at 3,837, according to the health bulletin released by the state government. Till Thursday morning, there were 2,845 active cases in Ahmedabad.









Indian-origin economist, author and peer Lord Meghnad Desai has resigned as a member of the UK's Opposition Labour Party over its failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks.







The 80-year-old peer said he has only ever been a Labour Party supporter but was forced to take the decision to cancel his membership on Thursday after 49 years after former party leader Jeremy Corbyn was readmitted after just 19 days of suspension despite findings of "unlawful acts" by the country's human rights watchdog. "





It was a very peculiar decision to allow him back without any apology. He has been refused the party whip in the House of Commons for a few months, but that is a very lame response to a very big crisis," Lord Desai said.









It appears not everyone is keen on an OTT release. Actor Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres on?December 11 this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted to say that it would be a theatrical release for the movie. He wrote: "#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples."







The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that followed, have challenged the way films were viewed historically. A large number of films released on OTT platforms in the last few months. Names include Akshay Kumar's Laxmii and Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, both featuring big stars.









Leave Your Comments