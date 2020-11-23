JU prof Himel Barkat passes away

Himel Barkat



Himel Barkat, a professor of Bangla department at Jahangirnagar University (JU), died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the capital early Sunday. He was 42. He breathed his last at Ibrahim Cardiac Birdem Hospital at around 4:30 am while undergoing treatment. Professor Dr Nahid Haque, chairman of JU Bangla department, confirmed the matter to media. Himel was admitted to the hospital at 11:00 am after he suffered heart attack while taking online classes, he said.





Professor Himel Barkat is younger brother of noted Bangladeshi poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah. Vice chancellor, teachers and students of the university expressed deep shock at the death of Himel Barkat. In a condolence message, JU VC professor Farzana Islam said that the untimely death of Himel Barkat is an irreparable loss to Bengali literature and the university. She also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

