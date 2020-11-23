Rotary to set up nationwide comfort zone for females

The first synergy team program of Rotary International Bangladesh District-3281 was held in Dhaka on Saturday. -AA



The first synergy team program of Rotary International Bangladesh District-3281 was held in Dhaka on Saturday. Rotary Governor (Elect) Barrister MutasimBillahFarooqi presented plans for various long-term service projects including setting up comfort zones for female students of various educational institutions across the country, provision of pure water, implementation of mass education programs.







District Governor Md Rubaiyat Hossain, FDFL Rokeya Faruqi, PDG Khairul Alam, Governor Nominee MA Wahab, former Governor Magfur Uddin Ahmed, Dr Mir Anisuzzaman, Selim Reza, AFM Alamgir, Shamsul Huda, Shawkat Hossain, Event Chair Ibrahim Zayed Pinak, Secretary General Nurul Huda Pintu, Tipu Khan, Iqbal Karim and others leaders were present, among others. It is to be noted that Bangladesh Rotary is the largest district organization of Rotary International, the biggest voluntary organization of the world.

