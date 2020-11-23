BAF provides air transport for corona patient

Coronavirus infected patient Dr Jibesh Kumar was transferred from Bogura to Dhaka by BAF MI-171SH helicopter on Sunday. -ISPR



Bangladesh Air Force has always been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) assistance in aid to civil power to protect coronavirus and continuing various activities following the policy published by the government to affirm its commitment to meet all emergency needs in a professional manner. In line with this, the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission was carried out with the guidance of Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force.







Coronavirus infected patient Dr Jibesh Kumar, who was undergoing treatment at Bogura Medical College Hospital in Bogura, was emergency transferred from Bogura to Dhaka by BAF MI-171SH helicopter after deteriorating his physical condition. Later, he was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, Dhaka for better treatment.

