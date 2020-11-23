BARI arranges workshop on bio pesticides usages

Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Agriculture Ministry Arifur Rahman Apu addressing the training workshop on use of bio pesticides in fruits & vegetables at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute on Sunday. -AA



The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a day-long trainers training workshop titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables' at the Institute's Kazi Badrudduza auditorium on Sunday. A total 70 teachers' of different educational institutions of Gazipur district were participated at the training workshop.







The program was arranged with the fund of 'development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf project'. Honorable Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Agriculture Mr. Md. Arifur Rahman Apu inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest while BARI Director (Pulse Research Centre) and Project Director Dr. Debashish Sarker presided over the function.







BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam, Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Support & Services) Mr. Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr. Md. Kamrul Hasan, Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Muhammad Shamsul Alom were present as special guest.







Chief Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Nirmal Kumar Dutta gave the welcome address while Senior Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman Sarker conducted the function. Inaugurating the training workshop, the speakers said that chemical pesticides are being misused in the name of controlling crop insects in the country.







Today's training workshop is aimed at how to prevent this abuse. In this Mujib Year, our goal is to ensure safe food for all. And for this we need to invent alternative methods of chemical pesticides. Meanwhile, scientists of Entomology Division of BARI have developed some technology of bio pesticides as an alternative to chemical pesticides. We want to reach out this information to everyone through these trainees of this workshop.









---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur





