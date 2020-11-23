Information centers working hard to ensure services



Information Centers of Bogura district have been giving various information, services free of cost to the root-level people and especially disadvantaged women on Information and Technology, Health, Education, Agriculture, Business and Law.







Besides, the information centers have been building awareness program through yard meeting among the women for preventing women torture, early marriage and women violence. The yard meeting has ensured for providing the door to door service to the root-level, deprived women especially of 11 unions and one municipality under sadar upazila in Bogura.





Information Service Office source of Bogura sadar upazila said that the services have been provided to the edge-level people of the areas from field-level visit and sadar upazila parishad information service centre free of cost.







On-line based services: E-commerce training, test of blood pressure, measuring the amount of glucose, weight, height, blood oxygen have been done free of cost. Contrary, information on different government grants has been giving to the people free of cost and application of the people for the grants is filled up from the service centre, added the source.





Beneficiary of the centers: Naznin of Rahmannagar, Kohinur of Namuja, Moushumi of Gokul, Rahima of Silimpur, Lily of Gokul, Chobi of Lahiripara, Ruchama of Shabgram, Monika of Malgram, Tania of Matidali and Shamima of Gokul Southpara have got services and information from the information centers under sadar upazila and praised the activities of the "Tottho Apa" in their respective areas. Mrs. Ferdousi Akter, Information Service Officer told the correspondent that all classes of people specially the women of 12 locations of 11 unions and one municipality under sadar upazila in Bogura have been given all kinds of services and information.







They have been given all services to at least 900 people in every month and from December 2018 to onward, around 10 thousand people have been provided services on numerous aspects by three "Tottha Apa" including Information Service Officer and two Information Service Assistant named Nur-a-Sabiha Haque and Mousumy, added Mrs. Ferdousi Akter.





She also added that they have been arranging different awareness programs to build awareness among the students of schools and colleges against early marriage and eve-teasing and different violence against the girls and the unemployed women of the root-level areas have been trained up on sanitizer and three-layers mask making activities through providing information and firsthand knowledge.







Contacted, Md. Shahidul Islam, Deputy Director (DD) of the department of Women Affairs, Bogura, said that information centers have been working hard to give information and services to the root-level and disadvantaged people and especially the women on different purposes and they have been disclosing the various developing activities of the government.







Contacted, Md. Azizur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of sadar upazila said that the information centers have been playing vital role in expressing the development activities of the government and the disadvantaged people, especially women, girls of the root-level areas are being benefited after getting information, services through them.











---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura









