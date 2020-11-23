Kriti pens philosophical poem with monochrome pics



Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user who often pens her beautiful poems and channelizes her inner poet on the internet. Since early 2020, Kriti has been regularly sharing her feelings and thoughts with her fans and recently the actress has once again come up with a philosophical poem.







She took it to Instagram to share the poetic note written by her and along with that she also posted her monochrome pictures. Turning all philosophical and hinting at a hidden message, Kriti's latest poem reads, "I want to be the black and white moment, That flashes in front of your eyes, When you hum, Your favorite tune, Your soul song."

