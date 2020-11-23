Sana Khan married Mufti Anas



Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who ended her 15-year long career, said in October that she wanted to stand by the helpless and follow the path of Islam. News of the Bollywood commotion, this time the actress is in the throes of marriage. The pot is Mufti Anas, a resident of Surat, Gujarat, India. Recently, their wedding photos and videos have gone viral on social media.







As seen in the video, they are going together and then cutting their wedding cake in the presence of the family. However, Sana Khan could not be reached for comment. Earlier on October 8, Sana announced her departure from Bollywood in a long message on social media and said that she wants to follow the path of Islam. In her career, Sana Khan has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies.







Leave Your Comments